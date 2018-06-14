You are here

Jumbo reaches new markets with first Tsui Wah cafe in Singapore

Thu, Jun 14, 2018 - 7:49 PM
CATALIST-LISTED Jumbo Group is expanding its reach to new market segments with the opening of the first Tsui Wah cafe in Singapore.

With its affordable prices, the Hong Kong-styled "Cha Chaan Teng" (local tea restaurant) aims to target a younger audience.

"Casual dining is always a big market in Singapore, especially to the younger generation, Gen Z. It is definitely a market segment we cannot overlook," explains Ang Kiam Meng, chief executive officer of Jumbo Group.

The cafe, located at River Valley Road, Clarke Quay, officially opens on June 15. It is a result of a joint venture between Tsui Wah Holdings and Jumbo Group.

According to Peter Pang, CEO of Tsui Wah Holdings, the two companies share similar values and a strong belief in quality food and service.

"Our motto is to bond people through food, and our mission is to advocate Singaporean food culture to the world. With this, we are actually enriching the Singaporean food culture and bonding people through food," adds Mr Ang, who hopes to introduce local flavours to Tsui Wah's menu in the future.

He also expects to establish more Tsui Wah franchises in Singapore, subject to the pioneer branch's performance and availability of location.

"For sure, it's not our plan to just have one."

Jumbo also has expansion plans for its other brands, including Jumbo Seafood and Chui Huay Lim Teochew Cuisine.

In addition to launching more outlets in existing markets such as Singapore and China, it also intends to venture into the new but promising market in Thailand.

