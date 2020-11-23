You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Kazakh fintech star Kaspi a pandemic bright spot

Mon, Nov 23, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Almaty, Kazakhstan

WITH most staff working from home, the headquarters of Kazakhstan's fintech hero Kaspi.kz exudes a sleepiness ill-fitting for a company whose rapid rise has been accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Kaspi, Kazakhstan's payment systems and e-commerce leader, became the Central Asian country's most valuable firm after it was valued at US$6.5 billion on the London stock exchange in October in what was the UK's second largest float of this year. The listing took commentators by surprise, coming after a failed attempt - falling short of a US$4 billon market cap valuation - the year before.

But Kaspi's Georgia-born CEO Mikheil Lomtadze, told AFP that the company and its investors, including Goldman Sachs and CIS-focused Baring Vostok - were not fazed by the false start. Mr Lomtadze said that beyond China, where online payment systems Alipay and WeChat have become ubiquitous, there are few markets that have seen user behaviour so utterly transformed by mobile payments as Kazakhstan.

The coronavirus is a stern test of Central Asia's largest economy, with Kazakhstan's gross domestic product expected to shrink year-on-year for the first time in over two decades.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Kaspi, which began life as a bank in the ex-Soviet country before expanding into peer-to-peer payments and online marketplaces, is bucking the trend. Active monthly users of its app that offers an array of services rose 70 per cent in the first six months of 2020 compared with the same period last year, reaching nearly eight million in a country of around 19 million people.

Kaspi's online marketplace services and army of couriers - exempted from restrictions on movements during a lockdown in March and April - proved vital for businesses.

The app meanwhile delivered more than 60 per cent of all government coronavirus relief payments to eligible citizens.

Investor interest in Kaspi, limited to funds by the terms of the IPO, points to confidence in a future beyond Kazakhstan for the company.

Kaspi has aready entered Azerbaijan, another ex-Soviet state, where it owns the leading online marketplaces for cars, used goods and real estate. Kazakhstan's neighbour Uzbekistan, Central Asia's most populous country with 34 million people, represents another target, Mr Lomtadze said. AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

How disagreement about price for Sabana Reit turned its merger with ESR-Reit into a spectacle

Jiutian Chemical gains from tumble in raw material price

OCBC to list tech-focused ETF on SGX

US recovery waits for delivery of vaccines and relief

Evergrande, property management unit seek HK$15.8b in IPO

Ex-private banker goes all out to battle income inequality

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 22, 2020 04:07 PM
BT EXCLUSIVE
Garage

Singapore Medical Council may take legal action against DoctorxDentist

THE Singapore Medical Council (SMC) may take legal action against online platform DoctorxDentist, after the startup...

Nov 22, 2020 03:48 PM
Government & Economy

12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

[SINGAPORE] There were 12 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Sunday, taking Singapore's total to 58,160.

Nov 22, 2020 03:38 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong to give HK$5,000 to those testing positive for Covid-19: RTHK

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong will give a one-time HK$5,000 (S$866) payment to anyone in the city who tests positive for...

Nov 22, 2020 03:24 PM
Banking & Finance

Do China fintech giants pose a risk for European banks?

[PARIS] China's Ant group may have been dealt a setback with the shelving of its initial public offering (IPO) but...

Nov 22, 2020 03:02 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong strives to join RCEP trade deal: finance chief

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong hopes to be part of the first group of economies to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore Medical Council may take legal action against DoctorxDentist

OCBC to list tech-focused ETF on SGX

BlackRock, T Rowe said to lead US$200m funding in Byju's

Britain and Canada agree post-Brexit rollover trade deal

SPH shares soar 22% on heavy volumes on restructuring talk

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for