You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

KBS Prime US Reit posts Q3 DPU of 1.38 US cents

Tue, Nov 05, 2019 - 11:26 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

KBS Prime US Reit on Tuesday posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of 1.38 US cents for its third quarter, higher than its forecast of 1.31 US cents for the period, on the back of stronger rental income. 

This came as Q3 income available for distribution reached US$12.8 million, 5.4 per cent higher than the forecast for the quarter. 

For the three months ended Sept 30, gross revenue was 2.3 per cent higher at US$27.1 million than the forecast, thanks to higher rental income and recoveries income.

Net property income climbed 2.8 per cent to US$17.9 million from the forecast. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The forecast numbers for the period from July 19, 2019 to Sept 30, 2019 were derived by pro-rating the forecast figures for a nine-month profit forecast that was disclosed in the Reit's prospectus.

Its properties include 11 Class A office properties in the US with an aggregate net lettable area (NLA) of about 3.4 million square feet.

Prime's portfolio occupancy was 97 per cent as at Sept 30, and 98.3 per cent of its leases have built-in rental escalations. Weighted average lease expiry by NLA was 4.9 years for the portfolio.

In its outlook, Prime noted that the US office market demand remained healthy despite the trade tensions. For the third quarter, the national average occupancy rate remained stable at 90.2 per cent, while the 12-month overall rent growth was 2.4 per cent as at end-September.

Companies & Markets

3 years' losses, low market cap could land Debao on watch-list

Perennial posts Q3 net loss of S$9.9m on higher costs, absence of one-off gain

SIA Q2 net profit jumps 68% on better results from associates, JVs

SGX RegCo again urges caution when dealing in Mirach Energy shares

StarHub Q3 earnings up 1.7%, cuts full-year service revenue forecast

Singtel, Ninja Van fined by privacy watchdog over separate data breaches

BREAKING

Nov 5, 2019 11:22 PM
Life & Culture

Single? I'm self-partnered, says Emma Watson

[LONDON] Actress Emma Watson has given up calling herself single and now describes herself as "self-partnered" as...

Nov 5, 2019 10:56 PM
Technology

Facebook steps up monitoring for Taiwan elections

[TAIPEI] Facebook vowed Tuesday to step up monitoring for any attempt to use its platform to meddle in Taiwan's...

Nov 5, 2019 10:46 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street opens higher on trade truce hopes

[NEW YORK]  All three main indexes on Wall Street opened higher for a fifth straight session on Tuesday as...

Nov 5, 2019 10:27 PM
Government & Economy

China to 'perfect' HK system

[HONG KONG] The Chinese Communist Party said on Tuesday it would "perfect" the system for choosing the leader of...

Nov 5, 2019 10:03 PM
Government & Economy

US trade deficit falls in September to US$52.5b

[WASHINGTON] The US trade deficit fell 4.7 per cent to US$52.5 billion in September as the country recorded its...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly