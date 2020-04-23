You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel FELS delivers sixth of 11 jack-up rigs to Borr Drilling

Thu, Apr 23, 2020 - 4:23 PM
rchia@sph.com.sgRachelChiaBT

KFELS Super B Class jackup rig Hild.jpg
Built to Keppel's proprietary KFELS Super B Class design, Hild is the sixth jackup rig that Keppel has delivered to Borr Drilling, out of the 11 that have been ordered.
KEPPEL CORP

A WHOLLY-OWNED subsidiary of Keppel Corp's offshore and marine business has delivered a sixth jack-up rig to international drilling contractor Borr Drilling safely, on time and within budget, Keppel said on Thursday.

Borr Drilling had ordered 11 jack-up rigs in total from the Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) subsidiary, Keppel FELS. 

The rig, named Hild, was built to Keppel's proprietary KFELS Super B Class design. It is capable of operating in 400 feet water depth and drilling to 35,000 feet.

Keppel said its KFELS B Class designs, which are developed by Keppel O&M's technology arm - Offshore Technology Development, have a market share of about one quarter of all jack-up rigs delivered since 2000.

These rigs are equipped with a maximum combined cantilever load of 2,700 kips and high capacity hook loads of two million pounds (about 907 tonnes). They incorporate industry-leading safety and environmentally-friendly features, providing maximum uptime with reduced emissions and discharges.

SEE ALSO

EMA, Keppel O&M start S$10 million partnership for innovative energy solutions in marine sector

Following the delivery of Hild, Borr Drilling now has nine KFELS B Class and two KFELS A Class rigs in its fleet. Keppel O&M had previously delivered the Saga, Skald, Thor, Hermod and Heimdal jack-up rigs to Borr Drilling.

Keppel shares were trading at S$5.65 as at 3.27pm on Thursday after the announcement, down S$0.05 or 0.9 per cent.

Companies & Markets

Singapore's Biolidics inks US distribution deal for its Covid-19 test kits

Q&M to invest S$3m to build Covid-19 testing business

CapitaLand Retail China Trust malls see 42.5% fall in sales, 37.6% drop in footfall for Q1

ST Engineering unit to issue US$750m 1.5% notes under new programme

iFAST Q1 net profit jumps 126.8% to S$3.6m

FCT posts 48.7% drop in Q2 DPU on enlarged base, retained earnings

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 23, 2020 04:30 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end on positive note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed higher Thursday, in line with gains across Asia and on Wall Street as oil prices...

Apr 23, 2020 04:07 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares close little changed on grim business activity survey

[SYDNEY] Australian shares closed little changed on Thursday as a survey showing grim business activity data...

Apr 23, 2020 04:00 PM
Consumer

Hermes weathers coronavirus storm better than luxury rivals

[MILAN] Hermes has weathered the global coronavirus crisis better than rivals, with a 7.7 per cent decline in first-...

Apr 23, 2020 03:56 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets extend gains at open

[LONDON] European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Thursday, building on the previous session's strong...

Apr 23, 2020 03:46 PM
Government & Economy

1,037 new coronavirus cases, bringing Singapore's total to 11,178

[SINGAPORE] The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 1,037 new Covid-19 cases as at noon on Thursday as the daily...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.