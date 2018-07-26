You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel Capital, MindChamps sign MOU to establish education real estate fund

Thu, Jul 26, 2018 - 10:13 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

KEPPEL Capital Ventures, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Capital Holdings (Keppel Capital), has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with MindChamps PreSchool to cooperate and establish a new private fund, which will have an initial target fund size of S$200 million.

Keppel Capital is the asset management arm of Keppel Corp. 

The duo intend to manage the proposed fund - Keppel MindChamps Education Real Estate Fund - through a joint venture in which Keppel Capital and MindChamps will each hold a 50 per cent stake.

With Keppel Capital and MindChamps as sponsors, "the proposed fund will seek to invest in preschool and early learning real estate assets in the Asia-Pacific region", they said in a release to the Singapore Exchange.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

These real estate assets will be leased to MindChamps or its related fund entities, franchisees or licencees under long-term leases.

MindChamps currently has 15 company-owned-company-operated centres in Singapore and Australia, as well as 46 franchisee-owned-franchisee-operated centres in Singapore, Australia, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, the Philippines and Vietnam.

Christina Tan, chief executive of Keppel Capital, said: "This partnership with MindChamps, one of the leaders in the early childhood education sector in Singapore with a growing global presence, is a strategic initiative for Keppel Capital. We are excited to expand into investing in education real estate assets, to create a new alternative asset class that generates stable cashflow for our investors."

David Chiem, founder CEO and executive chairman of MindChamps, said: "As we grow our unique MindChamps "3 Minds" education model globally, we have been preparing to connect both our education model - the software - with tangible property assets - the hardware. The partnership between MindChamps and Keppel Capital provides the perfect platform for launching this fund to the world."

Companies & Markets

SPH in 'ongoing discussions' with various parties to potentially acquire overseas property assets

Baker Tech's purchase of CH Offshore shares triggers offer

Mapletree Commercial Trust maintains Q1 payout of 2.23 Singapore cents

Noble Group issues guidance on expected Q2 net loss of up to US$140m

SIA Q1 net profit sinks on costlier fuel, absence of non-recurring items

Teck Guan Ville collective sale with Tee Land called off due to cooling measures

Editor's Choice

BT_20180726_ANGSIAS_3512417.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years

Jul 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Clifford Capital prices Asia's first project-financing portfolio

BT_20180726_AGNSEN0RM_3512458.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, NSE restart talks on India's offshore hub

Most Read

1 As rents soar, Democrats push new policies on affordable housing
2 Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him
3 70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years
4 Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services
5 En bloc hopefuls extend tender closing dates
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

manufacturing.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output growth eases to 7.4% in June, topping forecasts, but tougher weather ahead

manufacturing.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 26, 2018
Real Estate

Katong Plaza, Fortune Park collective sale tender closing dates extended

Jul 26, 2018
Startups

TADA brings blockchain-based, zero-commission ridehailing to Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening