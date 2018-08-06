You are here

Keppel Corp to set up Australian property fund with Vicinity Centres

Mon, Aug 06, 2018 - 6:58 AM

BP_Keppel_060818_18.jpg
Shipbuilder Keppel Corp Ltd said on Monday a unit of its asset management arm had entered a memorandum of understanding with Australia's Vicinity Centres to establish a private fund.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Shipbuilder Keppel Corp Ltd said on Monday a unit of its asset management arm had entered a memorandum of understanding with Australia's Vicinity Centres to establish a private fund.

The companies intend to invest in an initial A$1 billion (S$1.01 billion) portfolio of Australian retail properties currently owned by Vicinity, Keppel said in a statement, adding that the parties intend to manage the fund through a joint venture.

REUTERS

