You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Keppel DC Reit DPU up 5.7% in Q4

Tue, Jan 22, 2019 - 6:26 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

KEPPEL DC Reit has posted a fourth-quarter distribution per unit (DPU) of 1.85 Singapore cents, up 5.7 per cent from 1.75 Singapore cents in the same period a year earlier.

The higher distributable income was due mainly to the acquisitions of Keppel DC Singapore 5 and Germany’s maincubes DC. This was partially offset by the absence of the one-off capital distribution in relation to Keppel DC Singapore 3, lower contributions from Gore Hill DC and Keppel DC Singapore 1, as well as higher finance costs and manager’s fees.

Gross revenue in the three months ended Dec 31 jumped 30.5 per cent to S$48 million.

Gross rental income was S$44.67 million, up 27.9 per cent from the same period a year earlier, lifted by the acquisitions of Keppel DC Singapore 5 and maincubes DC. These were partially offset by lower rental income received from Keppel DC Singapore 1 as well as lower overseas contributions arising from the depreciation of the British pound, the Australian dollar and the euro against the Singapore dollar.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Portfolio occupancy as at Dec 31 was 93.1 per cent, with less than 5 per cent of the leases due for expiry per year until end-2020. Portfolio weighted average lease expiry (WALE) was 8.3 years.

Net asset value per unit (excluding the distributable income) was S$1.03 at the end of 2018, up from S$0.93 at the end of 2017.

For the full year ended Dec 31, 2018, DPU was 7.32 Singapore cents, up 5 per cent from an adjusted DPU of 6.97 Singapore cents (to exclude the one-off capital distribution of 0.15 cents per unit) in 2017.

Acquisitions boosted the full-year DPU, though this was partially offset by lower rental income from Gore Hill Data Centre in Sydney, Australia and Basis Bay Data Centre in Cyberjaya, Malaysia.

The real estate investment trust (Reit) manager wrote in its outlook statement: “In the data centre industry, BroadGroup expects factors that fuelled growth in 2018, including the rapid growth in data creation and storage needs, increasing digitalisation and cloud adoption, as well as the strong growth in co-location demand from hyperscale cloud players, to continue into 2019.

“Established data centre hubs are also expected to continue to grow in importance as they offer telecommunications reliability, power availability, and access to neighbouring markets.”

Asset enhancement works at Keppel DC Dublin 1 are expected to be completed by 2020. The Reit manager has also embarked on power upgrading and fit-out works at Keppel DC Dublin 2 to make way for future client expansion. 

Keppel DC Reit rose one Singapore cent or 0.7 per cent to close at S$1.44 on Tuesday before results were released.

Companies & Markets

Oxley unit to sell off Dublin properties for 204m euros

Sanli bags S$51.5m of PUB contracts at Kranji plant; order book at S$185.9m

China Everbright Water issues 700m yuan of 3.89% five-year bonds

Stocks to watch: Vibrant, M1, Soilbuild Reit, Mapletree Logistics Trust, Keppel Reit

Buy-out offer for DeClout to close on Feb 18

Keppel, SPH JV firm says no increase in offer price for M1 shares; extends offer closing date

Editor's Choice

SL_banks_220119_2.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks tighten credit to bunker industry amid fraud and other risks

Jan 22, 2019
ASEAN Business

Asean CEOs' business outlook dimmer than global peers'

SL_PK_220119_3.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

About 70 Pines club members to sue Exklusiv Resorts

Most Read

1 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
2 SMEs need help in enterprise and tech road-mapping: SBF
3 The man who sold Thai Express returns
4 If Hyflux has found a white knight, why are stakeholders still in distress?
5 Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_ sgp_220119_53.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2019 could see public works and other moves to prop up economy: report

Jan 22, 2019
Technology

Cybersecurity firm Trend Micro sets up regional headquarters in Singapore

Grange Heights_image.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Real Estate

Grange Heights relaunches en-bloc bid with price unchanged

Jan 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley unit to sell off Dublin properties for 204m euros

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening