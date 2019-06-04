Keppel Infrastructure to issue S$200m 4.75% perpetual securities

KEPPEL Infrastructure Trust (KIT) on Tuesday proposed to issue S$200 million 4.75 per cent subordinated perpetual securities under its S$1 billion multicurrency debt issuance programme.

The securities, being perpetual, have no fixed final redemption date. They are expected to be issued on June 12, 2019.

KIT plans to use the net proceeds for refinancing borrowings and general working capital purposes.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation is the sole lead manager and bookrunner of the issue.