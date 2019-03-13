You are here

Keppel Infrastructure Trust, Oxley call for trading halts pending announcements

Wed, Mar 13, 2019 - 4:13 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

IN separate exchange filings on Wednesday afternoon, Keppel Infrastructure Trust (KIT) and Oxley Holdings requested trading halts pending announcements.

The trading halt for KIT was requested by trustee-manager Keppel Infrastructure Fund Management (KIFM) at 3.03pm on the Singapore Exchange. Its units last traded at 48.5 Singapore cents apiece as of 3.36pm, down 0.5 Singapore cent or 1.02 per cent.

Meanwhile, Oxley requested its trading halt at 12.21pm. Its last traded price as of 4pm was S$0.32, up one Singapore cent or 3.13 per cent. 

