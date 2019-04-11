Keppel Infrastructure Trust's preferential offer 1.8 times subscribed

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
KEPPEL Infrastructure Trust (KIT) has received applications totalling 832.3 million units for its recently launched preferential offering, 1.8 times the 455.31 million units on offer, trustee-manager Keppel Infrastructure Fund Management said on Wednesday.
The
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg