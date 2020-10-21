Keppel Pacific Oak US Reit's distributable income up 18.5% in Q3

KEPPEL Pacific Oak US Reit (KORE) on Tuesday posted distributable income of US$14.7 million for its third quarter, up 18.5 per cent from a year ago.

In an operational update, gross revenue rose 13.5 per cent to US$34.5 million, while net property income went up 10.8 per cent to US$20.5 million.

The Reit manager attributed the growth to contributions from One Twenty Five in Dallas, a Class-A office development which was acquired last November, as well as new and expansion leases from the tech hubs of Seattle and Denver.

KORE leased 49,600 sq ft of space in the third quarter, mainly in Seattle, Houston and Atlanta, bringing the total space leased in the first nine months of this year (9M) to 245,400 sq ft. This was mostly driven by demand from the tech and professional-services sector.

For 9M 2020, the committed occupancy of the portfolio stood at 92.8 per cent; its weighted lease average expiry was 3.9 years by net lettable area.

The Reit collected 98 per cent of rents in the third quarter, with rent deferments granted in the year to date representing about 5.2 per cent of net lettable area.

The manager said that income resilience continues to be supported by a "highly diversified tenant base with low tenant concentration risk": its retail exposure is less than 2 per cent of cash rental income, while co-working tenants make up about 2 per cent. Less than 1 per cent belong to oil and gas tenants.

As at Sept 30, 2020, KORE's buildings and business campuses in the tech hubs of Seattle, Austin and Denver contribute 63 per cent of net property income. The bulk of its tenants belong to high-growth and defensive sectors, with those from technology, professional services and financial services accounting for almost 80 per cent by net lettable area.

The Reit has a gearing ratio of 37.7 per cent, with no long-term refinancing requirements until Nov 2022. Its cash and undrawn facilities stood at US$109 million as at Sept 30, 2020.

Units in the Reit closed flat at 70.5 USD cents on Tuesday, before the announcement.