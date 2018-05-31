You are here

Khor Un Hun, CEO of trustee-manager of Keppel Infrastructure Trust, to step down on June 30

Thu, May 31, 2018 - 9:06 PM
THE trustee-manager of Keppel Infrastructure Trust on Thursday announced that its chief executive officer Khor Un Hun will step down from his position on June 30 to pursue other interests.

Succeeding Mr Khor is Matthew Pollard, who will be Keppel Infrastructure Fund Management's (KIFM) CEO from July 1.

In its release, the trustee-manager said that Mr Pollard has more than 28 years of investment banking, direct investment and entrepreneurial experience, 25 of which have been in Asia.

He has also been involved in the energy, power, renewable and infrastructure sectors during the course of his career.

Prior to joining Keppel Capital in 2017, Mr Pollard was founder and managing director of Capital Partners Group, Singapore, from 2014 to 2017, the trustee-manager added.

Mr Pollard, 50, holds a Master in Business Administration from the University of Chicago and a Bachelor's Degree from Columbia University in New York.

Koh Ban Heng, chairman of KIFM, said: "Matthew brings on board his wealth of infrastructure, investment banking and operation experience. The Board is confident that Matthew will be able to lead Keppel Infrastructure Trust on its next stage of growth and provide long-term, regular and sustainable returns for its unitholders."

Mr Koh also thanked Mr Khor for his contributions as CEO of the trustee-manager, a role he has held since 2014.

Mr Koh said: "Under his leadership, Keppel Infrastructure Trust significantly increased its market value and assets under management, as well as delivered consistent returns to unitholders. We wish Un Hun every success in his future endeavours."

Keppel Infrastructure Trust units closed at S$0.51 on Thursday before the announcement.

