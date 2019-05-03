Kingboard Copper offer 'not fair but reasonable'

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE buy-out offer for mainboard-listed Kingboard Copper Foil Holdings is "not fair but reasonable", the independent financial adviser (IFA) concluded in a circular on Thursday.
SooChow CSSD Capital Markets (Asia) advised the company's independent directors to recommend
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg