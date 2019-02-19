Kingsmen Creatives FY18 net profit falls 16.3% to S$8.15m

COMMUNICATION design and production group Kingsmen Creatives posted a net profit of S$8.15 million for the full year ended Dec 31, down 16.3 per cent from a year ago due to higher expense and a dip in share of profits of associates.

Revenue went up 17.5 per cent to S$360.9 million on the back of stronger growth in the exhibitions & thematic division, the retail & corporate interiors division and the research & design division.

Earnings per share stood at 4.09 Singapore cents for FY18, down from 4.90 cents a year ago.

A dividend of 1.50 Singapore cents was declared for the year, unchanged from FY17.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

As at Jan 31 2019, the group has secured contracts of S$103 million, of which S$87 million is expected to be recognised in FY2019.

In its outlook, the group said that the exhibitions & thematic division continues to see "growing demand for unique and engaging experiences from the market and its clients".

And as the retail & corporate interiors division pursues opportunities and projects in other market segments, it will continue to maintain its market position in the retail interiors space, said the group.

The group sees "good opportunities for the creation of experiences", and intends to enhance and strengthen this area of services.

Andrew Cheng, group CEO of Kingsmen, said: "Looking ahead, the growing trend towards experiential bodes well for us and we are well equipped and confident of capitalising on the opportunities available."

Beyond the creative and fulfilment services, the group intends to expand into branded experiential attractions, and focus on three broad areas: active play, edutainment and live events.

Mr Cheng added: "We are optimistic that these actions will lead to clearer differentiated offerings and provide us with greater opportunities for growth."