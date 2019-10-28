You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

KIT's Basslink says will comply with 'unnecessary' pricing directive

Mon, Oct 28, 2019 - 8:21 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

BASSLINK, the undersea power cable company, said on Monday that the new directive from Australian state enterprise Hydro Tasmania that restricts it from operating at full capacity except during critical periods when demand pushes wholesale power prices to their maximum will result in "adverse consequences".

The pricing directive from Hydro Tasmania was set out in a market statement on Oct 18. Hydro Tasmania said at the time that the bidding instructions will reduce the risk of the Basslink cable operating above its design limits. 

Under Hydro Tasmania's instructions, from Nov 1 to May 31, the last 33 megawatts of Basslink's 478 MW capacity can only be used when the wholesale electricity price reaches the market price cap.

Basslink chief executive Malcolm Eccles said on Monday: "The pricing instruction given by Hydro Tasmania is unnecessary as it is based on multiple assumptions, hypotheticals and disputed information. In Basslink's opinion, the pricing instruction may result in a series of deviations to various compliance responsibilities and legal requirements of Hydro Tasmania."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nevertheless, Basslink has "no choice but to comply" with Hydro Tasmania's pricing instruction under the Basslink Services Agreement, it said.

SEE ALSO

Keppel Corp posts 30% fall in Q3 net profit to S$159m

Basslink noted that Hydro Tasmania received a preliminary recommendation on July 24 from DNV GL to limit the interconnector's capacity as part of an initial evaluation that has not been validated, is based on assumptions, and is subject to ongoing analysis by DNV GL.

In response, Basslink provided Hydro Tasmania an independent response from its experts, Cable Consulting International, which expressed concerns about the reliability of the information used by DNV GL to come up with its recommendation.

Despite these concerns, Hydro Tasmania has not provided Basslink with any further work or investigation conducted by DNV GL beyond the preliminary evaluation three months ago, Basslink said.

Basslink also said the pricing instruction will further restrict its import and export limits and impact Tasmania's energy security as summer approaches.

While Basslink is able to make the interconnector available at 500 MW (from the sending end), Hydro Tasmania's directive will reduce availability from the National Electricity Market (NEM) on a sustained basis and lessen the competition in the NEM impacting supply and pricing, according to Basslink.

Basslink is a unit of Keppel Infrastructure Trust (KIT). KIT units last changed hands at S$0.54 on Friday.

Companies & Markets

Sponsor will pay for Queen Mary repairs, says Eagle Hospitality Trust

US stocks ride trade, Brexit hopes to record high but risks loom

Keong Hong buckles up as it rides construction roller-coaster

Downside trajectory for US$ on weak data, likely rate cut

Midwood sells 24 units on launch weekend

A-Sonic to divest 40% stake in HK-based associate company

BREAKING

Oct 28, 2019 07:19 PM
Companies & Markets

Sponsor will pay for Queen Mary repairs, says Eagle Hospitality Trust

URBAN Commons, the sponsor of Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT), is responsible for all the repair work that EHT's Queen...

Oct 28, 2019 02:24 PM
Consumer

Taylor Swift headlines Alibaba Singles' Day concert

[HONG KONG] Taylor Swift will headline Alibaba's Singles' Day next month in Shanghai, turning her considerable star...

Oct 28, 2019 01:55 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong enters recession as protests show no sign of relenting

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong has fallen into recession, hit by more than five months of anti-government protests that show...

Oct 28, 2019 01:42 PM
Banking & Finance

HSBC Q3 pre-tax profit falls 18%, flags challenging revenue outlook

[HONG KONG/LONDON] HSBC Holdings Plc on Monday posted an 18 per cent drop in quarterly pre-tax profit, missing...

Oct 28, 2019 01:27 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold steady as investors wait for Fed's take on rate cut

[BENGALURU] Gold was little changed on Monday, after a near 1 per cent jump in the previous session, as investors...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly