KLW Holdings issues profit warning for fiscal 2018
Mon, May 21, 2018 - 8:54 AM
KLW Holdings said on Sunday night that it expects to report a net loss for the financial year ended March 31.
The losses are mainly due to a decline in revenue and profit margins from the door business, it said.
KLW will provide further details when it releases results on or before May 30.
