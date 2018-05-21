You are here

KLW Holdings issues profit warning for fiscal 2018

Mon, May 21, 2018 - 8:54 AM
KLW Holdings said on Sunday night that it expects to report a net loss for the financial year ended March 31.

The losses are mainly due to a decline in revenue and profit margins from the door business, it said.

KLW will provide further details when it releases results on or before May 30.

