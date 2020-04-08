KrisEnergy sells 30% stake in Indonesia exploration block to BP for US$15m

MAINBOARD-LISTED KrisEnergy has completed the sale of its stake in the Andaman II production sharing contract (PSC) to oil giant BP's subsidiary BP Exploration Operating for US$15 million, it said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.

The upstream oil and gas company previously held a 30 per cent non-operated working interest in the PSC in the Malacca Strait, Indonesia.

A PSC is an agreement between one or more investors and the government, which grants corporates rights over an oilfield for a specific period.

The Andaman II exploration block over the North Sumatra Basin covers an area of 7,400 square kilometres.

The purchase price of US$15 million is subject to a retention sum of US$1.7 million which BP may use to offset any payment obligations of KrisEnergy which may become due between April 8, 2020 and Dec 31, 2021.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

Pursuant to the terms of KrisEnergy's US$200 million revolving credit facility with DBS bank maturing on June 30, proceeds from the sale will be held in a collection account over which DBS has security.

Shares of KrisEnergy have been suspended since Aug 14, 2019.