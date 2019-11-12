You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

KrisEnergy Q3 loss widens to US$16.7m on lower oil prices, sale volumes

Tue, Nov 12, 2019 - 4:31 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

UPSTREAM oil and gas firm KrisEnergy, which is undergoing a financial restructuring, saw its net loss deepen to US$16.7 million for its third quarter ended Sept 30, from a loss of US$11 million for the year-ago period.

Loss per share stood at 1.1 US cents for the quarter, compared with a loss per share of 0.7 cent a year ago.

Revenue for Q3 almost halved to US$22.9 million, down 41.6 per cent from US$39.2 million a year ago, due to lower average realised selling prices for oil and liquids. This was partially offset by higher average realised selling prices for gas in Thailand, KrisEnergy said on Tuesday.

Overall, the group’s average realised oil and liquids sale price fell by 19.3 per cent to US$57.15 per barrel for the third quarter, and dipped 10.4 per cent to US$60.10 per barrel for the nine months.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Revenue for the nine months to Sept 30 also fell, declining 28.2 per cent to US$91.5 million, weighed down by lower oil prices and sale volumes.

SEE ALSO

SunMoon narrows Q2 net loss to S$304,000

No dividend was declared for the quarter, the same as a year ago.

Shares of KrisEnergy have been suspended since Aug 14.

BREAKING

Nov 12, 2019 04:35 PM
Government & Economy

Ho Ching urges others to join Temasek to report on electricity, transport usage to fight global warming

BUSINESSES should rise to the challenge of global warming – and the chief executive of Temasek Holdings has asked...

Nov 12, 2019 04:32 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended with gains Tuesday, clawing back some of the hefty losses from the previous day...

Nov 12, 2019 04:22 PM
Transport

Malaysia downgrade deals another blow to flying safety in Asia

[HONG KONG] Malaysia's aviation-safety downgrade makes Asia the region with the most markets where airlines are...

Nov 12, 2019 04:07 PM
Banking & Finance

Facebook's Libra can coexist with central banks' digital currencies, says its co-creator

THERE is still a future for Facebook’s embattled digital currency Libra, even if central banks around the world...

Nov 12, 2019 04:00 PM
Life & Culture

Shifting the focus of breast cancer to prevention

[NEW YORK] Efforts to reduce deaths from breast cancer in women have long focused on early detection and post-...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly