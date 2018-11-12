You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Last week's single stock DLC activity led by Tencent

Mon, Nov 12, 2018 - 5:50 AM

ON Nov 7, SGX launched Long and Short 5x Daily Leveraged Certificates ("DLCs") on 10 stocks that complement an extensive range of DLCs already available on stock indices.

The six SGX-listed stocks comprise DBS Group Holdings, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, United Overseas Bank, Singapore Telecommunications, Keppel Corporation and Venture Corporation. The four HKEx-listed stocks are Tencent, Ping An, CNOOC and PetroChina.

Tencent DLC most actively traded last week

For the first three sessions following the Nov 7 launch, the most actively single stock traded DLC was the 5x Long Tencent DLC [Stock code: DANW].

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Tencent is an Internet-based technology and cultural enterprise, headquartered in Shenzhen and co-founded by its chairman Ma Huateng in 1998.

The stock makes up 9 per cent of the Hang Seng Index ("HSI") and is the HSI's second-largest constituent weight after HSBC Holdings.

5 times leverage

Throughout that first trading session, the 5x Long Tencent DLC formed a day low of S$1.990 and a day high of S$2.540.

This corresponded with moves in the underlying stock, which saw its share price up between 3 per cent and 4 per cent at its Nov 7 intraday high, and down approximately 2 per cent at its Nov 7 intraday low.

With the 5x leverage factor, this meant the 5x Long Tencent DLC was up between 16 per cent and 17 per cent at its intraday high, and down approximately 9 per cent at its intraday low.

The 5x means the new single stock DLCs offer fixed leverage of five times the daily performance of the underlying stock. As exemplified above, DLCs provide investors with the ability to make enhanced returns within a short period of time but also the risk of substantial losses if the underlying stock moves against the investor.

Compounding Effect

Investors should also note that if the trading horizon is over a few days, the performance of the DLC may vary from the leverage factor of the DLC. This is because the performance of the underlying asset and the DLC is reset at the end of each trading day.

When markets open the next day, the performance of the underlying asset and the DLC will be measured from the closing levels recorded on the previous trading day.

This means that any subsequent performance of the DLC is calculated based on the performance achieved the day before.

The same process is repeated on each trading day. Over the period of more than one day, the profits or losses are thus compounded.

DLCs are products with features that might be more complex in nature and are only suitable for investors who possess the investment knowledge of more complex products and have a high risk tolerance.

Hence, all investors need to be qualified to trade in Specified Investment Products ("SIPs") to be able to trade DLCs. Investors can speak to their broker to find out more on how they may qualify to trade SIPs.

  • Investors can find more resources on www.sgx.com/DLC or the issuer's website www.dlc.socgen.com.
  • The writer is the market strategist at Singapore Exchange (SGX).

Companies & Markets

MAS, SGX leverage blockchain tech to settle tokenised assets

Gearing up for growth in Asia-Pacific

Can directors who procure a company's breach be liable?

Alibaba notches another sales record on Singles' Day

Dollar-offshore yuan rate at transition point

Oxley subsidiary sells 300-year lease on Ireland project for 106.5m euros

Editor's Choice

BT_20181110_MRBRUNCH10P1F_3613548.jpg
Nov 10, 2018
Brunch

From cell to table: the evolution of food

BT_20181110_AGSGX10_3613589.jpg
Nov 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Voluntary delisting offer: SGX Regco proposing shift of voting power to minorities

ST_20180826_RAYCASHLESS_4234574.jpg
Nov 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Less than half in survey confident Singapore will be cashless soon

Most Read

1 Why Elon Musk fears artificial intelligence
2 LTA announces changes to parking provisions from February 2019
3 LTA to allow fewer carpark spaces in private developments from Feb 2019; announces 5 car-lite precincts
4 From cell to table: the evolution of food
5 MAS files police report against author of 'baseless and defamatory' 1MDB-related article

Must Read

BT_20181110_MRBRUNCH10P1F_3613548.jpg
Nov 10, 2018
Brunch

From cell to table: the evolution of food

BT_20181110_AGSGX10_3613589.jpg
Nov 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Voluntary delisting offer: SGX Regco proposing shift of voting power to minorities

ST_20180826_RAYCASHLESS_4234574.jpg
Nov 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Less than half in survey confident Singapore will be cashless soon

hzcarlite1109.jpg
Nov 10, 2018
Transport

LTA announces changes to parking provisions from February 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening