Leadership changes at HG Metal Manufacturing, Travelite Holdings

Mon, Dec 31, 2018 - 1:53 PM
STEEL distributor HG Metal Manufacturing has promoted Shin Taeyang from chief operating officer (COO) to chief executive officer (CEO), with effect from Jan 1, 2019.

Mr Shin, 40, has been COO since May 2018. As CEO, he will be responsible for overall management and operations of the group. He will also remain in his role as managing director of HG Construction Steel, a post that he has held since 2016.

Separately, luggage retailer Travelite Holdings said that executive director Yeo Toon Wee has tendered his resignation with effect from Jan 1 to pursue other interests.

Mr Yeo, 64, has held the post since 2017. The Travelite board said that it extends its appreciation to him for his past services and invaluable contributions. Thang Teck Jong remains executive chairman of the group.

