You are here
HOCK LOCK SIEW
Let's be a world champion in good corporate behaviour, small-nation style
IF THERE is one thing that sports fans have learnt over the weekend, it is that size doesn't matter; both the giant and the small triumphed on Sunday, in two global sporting spectacles that took place almost simultaneously.
Croatia, for one thing, proved that it was the little country
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg