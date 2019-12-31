Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust sells 2 malls for 1.28t rupiah

THE manager of Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) on Tuesday announced the sale of Pejaten Village and Binjai Supermall for 1.28 trillion rupiah (S$124 million) altogether.

Pejaten Village in South Jakarta has a total gross floor area (GFA) of 91,749 square metres (sq m) and a total net leasable area (NLA) of 42,184 sq m.

Its sale price of 997.4 billion rupiah is a 33.3 per cent premium to the original acquisition price of 748 billion rupiah, but a 4.1 per cent discount to the 1.04 trillion rupiah valuation determined by the valuer as at end-June 2019.

Binjai Supermall in North Sumatra province has a total GFA of 44,153 sq m and a total NLA of 23,431 sq m.

The Binjai property is sold for 283.3 billion rupiah, representing a 19.3 per cent premium to the original acquisition price of 237.5 billion rupiah but an 8.3 per cent discount to the 309 billion rupiah valuation as at end-June 2019.

Completion of both divestments is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2020.

The manager said that both disposals are part of its ongoing portfolio optimisation strategy and strategic plan to focus on retail malls that are either part of an integrated development that would prove resilient over the medium to long term, or dominant or have market-leading positions within the areas the manager plans to operate in.

"The divestments are in line with the manager's strategy to continually capture opportunities to achieve long-term sustainable return for unitholders of LMIRT. The proceeds from the divestments will increase the manager's financial flexibility to fund growth through reinvestments, make distributions to unitholders or pare debt," it said.

Of the net proceeds of S$120.2 million - after taking into account the income taxes, professional fees and other expenses - S$622,000 will be paid as divestment fees to the manager.