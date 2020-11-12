You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Listed healthcare groups stand to gain from rising Covid-19 tests

Analysts expect more healthcare providers to start offering testing services
Thu, Nov 12, 2020 - 5:50 AM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

BT_20201112_CTTEST_4323300.jpg
According to Raffles Medical's general manager, the group is well-positioned to administer a variety of Covid-19 tests.
PHOTO: RAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP

Singapore

WITH Covid-19 tests becoming more commonplace as Singapore gradually resumes more economic and community activities, Singapore listed healthcare companies are expected to benefit.

From Dec 1, individuals who want to take a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test no...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 12, 2020 05:30 AM
Banking & Finance

DBS Private Bank sees strong demand for family-office services

DBS Private Bank (PB) is recording a strong response to its family-office services as the pandemic drives greater...

Nov 12, 2020 12:33 AM
Transport

American Airlines to restart flights to China, bringing US weekly total to 10

[NEW YORK] American Airlines is set to restart flights to China in coming days, lifting the total number of US...

Nov 12, 2020 12:29 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong opposition quits en masse to protest new China powers

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's opposition bloc resigned en masse on Wednesday after China moved to disqualify lawmakers who...

Nov 11, 2020 11:53 PM
Government & Economy

Trump to make first appearance since losing election to Biden

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump makes his first official post-election appearance Wednesday for what should...

Nov 11, 2020 11:46 PM
Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse CEO open to deals as bank mergers accelerate

[ZURICH] Credit Suisse chief executive officer Thomas Gottstein said the bank will consider potential acquisition...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Issues hit shoppers using GrabPay at start of 11.11 sales

Hot stock: Ascendas Reit sheds 6.3% after unveiling acquisitions, S$1.2b fundraising

Australia's biggest IPO in two years to price from Friday

WeWork's chief legal officer Jennifer Berrent in talks to leave: sources

Stocks to watch: Ascendas Reit, Sembmarine, Keppel, Valuetronics, Frasers Property

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for