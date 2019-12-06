You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Low Keng Huat posts Q3 net loss of S$774,000

Fri, Dec 06, 2019 - 8:10 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED building company Low Keng Huat (Singapore) sank into the red in its third quarter, as cost of sales swelled, according to results released on Friday evening.

The builder rang up a net loss of S$774,000 for the three months to Oct 31, reversing the previous earnings of S$2.63 million, even as revenue surged by 34.1 per cent to S$12.4 million.

The higher revenue was fuelled by contributions from the development business that were absent in the year-ago period when the Kismis Residences & Tranquilia project was fully sold.

Low Keng Huat posted a loss per share of 0.10 Singapore cent, compared with earnings per share of 0.36 Singapore cent before, while net asset value was 87 Singapore cents a share, against 89 Singapore cents as at Jan 31, 2019.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The group also notched an operating loss in its investment business on factors such as higher finance and administrative costs and lower currency gains, which deepened the woe from a nine-month decrease in revenue on the lack of contributions from third-party construction projects.

SEE ALSO

Del Monte Pacific posts Q2 net loss of US$37.4m after earlier warning

Meanwhile, the hotel business saw an uptick in turnover on the opening of the Citadines Balestier serviced apartments in September, but Duxton Perth Hotel posted lower room rates and Carnivore restaurant in Singapore was hit by lower footfall from diners, which shrank the segment's pre-tax profits to one-fifth of what they had been the year before.

For the nine months, the company clocked a net profit of just S$34,000, against S$11.9 million in the year before, while revenue was down by 81.8 per cent to S$29.6 million.

Low Keng Huat noted in its financial statements that Uptown @ Farrer, which is still under construction, launched for sale in September, with seven of the mixed-use development's 116 units sold by the end of the quarter in question.

Meanwhile, the former Cairnhill Mansions will be turned into a 138-apartment condominium pitched at a "high-end" market, to be launched by the end of 2021 alongside Low Keng Huat's 40 per cent-owned Dalvey Haus development, which is a joint venture with KOP.

Still, Low Keng Huat said in its outlook statement that the Singapore government's snap cooling measures of 2018 "continue to dampen the buying sentiment in the residential property market".

No dividend was recommended for the period, unchanged from the year before.

Low Keng Huat shares ended lower by S$0.02 or 4.65 per cent to S$0.41 on Friday before the results were announced.

Companies & Markets

Del Monte Pacific posts Q2 net loss of US$37.4m after earlier warning

Sasseur Reit to join FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Emerging Index

No legal basis for Magnus Energy to challenge EGM resolutions: requisitioning shareholders

Broker's take: DBS initiates coverage on Lendlease Global Reit with 'buy'

Eindec names CFO as acting chief executive

IPS Securex bags S$3.6m maintenance order from government agency

BREAKING

Dec 6, 2019 08:01 PM
Government & Economy

US lawmakers to settle on articles of impeachment against Trump

[WASHINGTON] Democrats in the US House of Representatives will focus on Friday on the serious business of deciding...

Dec 6, 2019 07:39 PM
Banking & Finance

France rejects US proposal on international tax reform

[PARIS] France rejects a US idea for companies to opt out of a proposed international tax reform, Finance Minister...

Dec 6, 2019 07:02 PM
Companies & Markets

Del Monte Pacific posts Q2 net loss of US$37.4m after earlier warning

MAINBOARD-LISTED food and beverage company Del Monte Pacific, which is known for its sauces, juices and tinned...

Dec 6, 2019 06:47 PM
Transport

China-built Tesla cars recommended for subsidies

[BEIJING] China's industry ministry has placed Chinese-built Tesla Model 3 cars on a list of vehicles...
Dec 6, 2019 06:32 PM
Garage

Digital media startup Collab Asia raises US$7.5m in Series B funding

COLLAB Asia, a digital media company and social media influencer network, has raised US$7.5 million in Series B...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly