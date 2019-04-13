Lower tax rate prompts China Jinjiang to revise up 2018 profit by 23.9m yuan

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
CHINESE waste-to-energy firm China Jinjiang Environment Holding Company on Friday said a 23.9 million yuan (S$4.8 million) difference between its audited and unaudited 2018 net profit was due to a subsidiary enjoying a retrospectively lower tax
