You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

LY Corp net profit down 40% in Q2

Tue, Aug 14, 2018 - 10:34 AM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

0000278.jpg
Chief executive Tan Yong Chuan said in the results filing on Tuesday: “The group remains optimistic of our growth prospects despite the recent strengthening of the ringgit against the US dollar due to our hedging policy and flexible selling price adjustment mechanism.
PHOTO: BT FILE

MALAYSIAN wooden bedroom furniture maker LY Corp has posted a net profit of RM6.5 million (S$2.2 million) for its fiscal second quarter, down 39.8 per cent from the same period a year earlier.

Revenue in the three months ended June 30 fell 21.5 per cent to RM 62.9 million on a drop in number of 40-ft containers sold. As well, the stronger Malaysian ringgit against the greenback resulted in the average selling price per container being reduced to RM49,000 from RM51,000. This squeezed second-quarter gross margin to 20.6 per cent, from 23.6 per cent in the same period last year. 

Earnings per share was 1.32 sen, down from an illustrative 2.19 sen in the same period a year earlier.

Net asset value per share was 44 sen as at June 30, up from an illustrative 36 sen as at Dec 31 last year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

LY Corp was listed on the Catalist board in January this year. The net proceeds of S$13 million from the IPO have already been gradually invested as planned for the use of the acquisition of machineries and equipment as well as the construction of additional facilities, it said.

Chief executive Tan Yong Chuan said in the results filing on Tuesday: “The group remains optimistic of our growth prospects despite the recent strengthening of the ringgit against the US dollar due to our hedging policy and flexible selling price adjustment mechanism.

"We are expanding our sales and distribution network in China through a website service provider, Hangzhou Feilue Network Technology Co. In addition, while there is heightened certainties in world trade due to the trade dispute between the US and China, we expect the trade dispute to benefit our company."

Companies & Markets

Valuetronics Q1 profit up 1.9% on higher industrial, commercial electronics revenue

CapitaLand to buy 2 Guangzhou residential sites for 2.05b yuan

Olam Q2 profit drops 36% to S$94m

Stocks to watch: Boustead Singapore, Olam, Wilmar, Golden Agri, Bumitama Agri

Bumitama Agri Q2 profit grows 36.1% to 388b rupiah on higher palm production

Golden Agri falls into Q2 loss of US$39m amid soft palm oil prices

Editor's Choice

2018-05-24T143143Z_1136805536_RC1B17EE4CB0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Aug 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Tighter monetary policy still on the cards as core inflation climbs

JAPAN-STOCKS-073410.jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Asia markets skid on Turkish turmoil; analysts downplay contagion fears

BT_20180814_KRHOTEL14YPVN_3530724.jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Real Estate

Wangz Hotel being sold for S$46m

Most Read

1 PayNow Corporate launched today
2 High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind
3 Wangz Hotel being sold for S$46m
4 Turkey's lira crisis: How bad can it get?
5 Singapore stocks fall back on double whammy of Turkey crisis, Q2 GDP miss
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

2018-05-24T143143Z_1136805536_RC1B17EE4CB0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Aug 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Tighter monetary policy still on the cards as core inflation climbs

JAPAN-STOCKS-073410.jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Asia markets skid on Turkish turmoil; analysts downplay contagion fears

Olam International's headquarters at Marina One, Singapore_preview (1).jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Boustead Singapore, Olam, Wilmar, Golden Agri, Bumitama Agri

ST_20180621_DWSCALH1CB_4075729.jpg
Aug 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Construction looks to turn corner with slower 4.6% Q2 decline

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening