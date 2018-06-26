You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Magnus Energy confirms former MD's lawsuit

Charles Madhavan's suing over wrongful termination; company yet to address other concerns raised by him
Tue, Jun 26, 2018 - 5:50 AM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

Singapore

ALMOST a month after Magnus Energy parted ways with its newly appointed managing director and disclosed that the executive raised concerns about past transactions, the company has yet to tell shareholders what those concerns involved.

In an announcement on Monday, Magnus

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

PropNex to list at S$0.65 per share come July 2

Will MyRepublic's multi-play telco strategy give it the edge?

StarHub confirms loss of Discovery channels

STI falls 0.8% as trade war fears linger

Brokers' take

Euro slips as trade jitters keep FX markets on edge

Editor's Choice

Jun 26, 2018
Startups

oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall

BT_20180626_KRBUNG26_3481039.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Real Estate

CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m

Most Read

1 Mahathir revives Singapore water dispute, takes swipe at Trump
2 StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels
3 oBike to stop bike sharing in Singapore due to new regulations, viability issues
4 Airbus, Boeing eye after-sales market, but there's room for Singapore players
5 MyRepublic CEO lays out game plan
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jun 26, 2018
Startups

oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall

BT_20180626_KRBUNG26_3481039.jpg
Jun 26, 2018
Real Estate

CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m

Jun 26, 2018
Real Estate

ARA to fully acquire Cache's Reit, property managers in deal with CWT

Jun 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

PropNex to list at S$0.65 per share come July 2

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening