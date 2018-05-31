You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Magnus Energy's former MD sends demand letter over 'wrongful termination'

Thu, May 31, 2018 - 8:28 PM
michquah@sph.com.sg@MichelleQuahBT

CATALIST-LISTED Magnus Energy Group said on Thursday that it has received a letter of demand from the lawyers representing its former managing director Charles Madhavan, "notifying the company of his claim for wrongful termination".

Magnus Energy on Monday announced that it had terminated Mr Madhavan's position with the company, effective May 26, 2018. It said then that it had done so because of "differences with management and board" and "cessation pursuant to contract".

The company also said then that it would convene an extraordinary general meeting to seek its shareholders' approval to remove Mr Madhavan as a director of the company.

"Mr Madhavan has highlighted to (Magnus Energy's) sponsor some of his personal concerns regarding some of the company's past transactions. The company is in the midst of reviewing and will be responding to the sponsor's queries," its announcement then had said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Magnus Energy's announcement on Thursday added that Mr Madhavan's letter of demand "also contains separate allegations against the directors of the company".

"These allegations are part of queries raised by the sponsor of the company and the company is in the process of responding to sponsor's queries," it said.

It added that no legal proceedings have yet been commenced against the company at this stage, and that its board has sought independent legal advice on the basis and merits of Mr Madhavan's claim and the allegations raised, and will provide material developments as necessary.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180531_AGITALYO04P_3456091.jpg
May 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Italian crisis and US-China trade rift roil Asian markets

BT_20180531_LKARA29_3455994.jpg
May 31, 2018
Real Estate

ARA to raise US$1b for new pan-Asian infrastructure fund

BT_20180531_KROCTAGON31_3455929.jpg
May 31, 2018
Real Estate

Indonesian group buys 2 floors at Octagon for S$30.3 million

Most Read

1 Long-term outlook on blockchain and cryptocurrencies is bright
2 No end in sight to SGD bond market drought
3 Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal
4 High-speed rail loss 'a setback, not knockout blow to Jurong'
5 Discovery's portfolio of 11 TV channels to be dropped from StarHub after June 30
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_1MDB_310518_28.jpg
May 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia investigators said to meet Singapore on 1MDB probe

mdb.jpg
May 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 31, 2018
Real Estate

URA, HDB release sale sites at Dairy Farm Road, Sims Drive and Tampines Avenue 10

May 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

CPFIS funds yield negative returns in Q1

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening