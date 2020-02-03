You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Main contractor for Pacific Star's Bangkok project stops construction amid dispute 

Mon, Feb 03, 2020 - 8:11 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

THE main contractor for Pacific Star Development's Posh Twelve property development project in Bangkok has stopped construction works at the site, amid disputes on payments and construction progress.

In a regulatory filing on Monday morning, the Catalist-listed group said its Thai entity, Kanokkorn Pattana Co (KNK), had on Jan 31 received a written notice of stoppage of work from main contractor, China Railway Construction (Southeast Asia) Co (CRCC). 

Pacific Star Development said it is looking to work with CRCC to seek "constructive solutions to the disputed matters", and that construction work may resume upon "mutually satisfactory solutions" being arrived at between KNK and CRCC. 

Last year, Pacific Star Development announced that it was liquidating its aluminium business division to focus on property development.

The counter last traded at 8.8 Singapore cents on Jan 30, down 4.5 Singapore cents, or 33.8 per cent. 

SEE ALSO

Pacific Star warns of net loss for Q1 FY20

Companies & Markets

CMT-CCT merger: Should minority investors back the deal?

Singapore tech firm survives China to return to Asean

Allied Tech independent directors assisting in CAD probe

Quotation of taxable book-entry Singapore Government Bonds

LifeBrandz proposes 50:1 share consolidation and rights issue

Livingstone looks to fresh shot at listing

BREAKING

Feb 3, 2020 07:45 AM
Life & Culture

'Bad Boys' stays on top of the box office in its third weekend

[NEW YORK] For "Bad Boys for Life," the third weekend was the charm. Just like the second was. And the first.

Feb 3, 2020 07:38 AM
Government & Economy

Police shoot man dead in London after stabbing described as terrorism

[LONDON] Police shot dead a man who stabbed two people on a busy street in south London on Sunday in what officials...

Feb 3, 2020 07:29 AM
Government & Economy

Plane carrying Portuguese from coronavirus-hit Wuhan touches down in Lisbon

[LISBON] A military airplane carrying a group of mostly Portuguese nationals who were stuck in coronavirus-hit Wuhan...

Feb 3, 2020 07:21 AM
Transport

Australians boarding for evacuation from China as virus deaths mount

[MELBOURNE] Australians boarded a Qantas jet in Wuhan on Monday morning, fleeing the epicentre of the coronavirus...

Feb 3, 2020 07:13 AM
Government & Economy

'Britain will prosper': PM Johnson sets out tough terms for EU talks

[LONDON] Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lay out his negotiating terms for talks with the European Union on Monday...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly