Mak Yuen Teen group takes on SGX listcos research with non-profit
The Corporate Monitor aims to publish regular research reports offering ‘actionable intelligence’ for stakeholders
A GROUP of industry observers have set up a non-profit organisation to encourage better performance of companies listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) through research and engagement.
Called the Corporate Monitor, the group aims to publish regular research reports offering “actionable intelligence” for stakeholders such as investors and board members.
“At our core, we believe in detailed analyses of companies through the lenses of strategy, governance and management,” Corporate Monitor said on its website, which was officially launched last Thursday (May 30).
