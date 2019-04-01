You are here

Making an organic expansion to paediatrics

Although Singapore O&G's paediatrics segment is making losses, its CEO believes revenue growth will increase within a few years.
Mon, Apr 01, 2019
BT_20190401_LMXTOPLINE1_3739335.jpg
"We really need to look at how much value (telemedicine) may bring to our patients, whether it can improve our service standards, whether it can reduce complications or operation risks." - Dr Ivan Lau, CEO, Singapore O&G.
BT PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN

ABOUT two years after diversifying into paediatrics, Singapore O&G is still making losses in the segment. But chief executive Ivan Lau says it is normal for new businesses to take a couple of years to break even. He believes that moving forward, the anticipated growth of the paediatrics

