Malaysia extends virus curbs on Top Glove worker dormitories

Mon, Nov 30, 2020 - 7:19 PM

file7dco8zw1nsi1ff523a0y.jpg
Malaysia will extend its movement control order on Top Glove's worker dormitories in Klang by two weeks to Dec 14 because of rising coronavirus cases there.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia will extend its movement control order on Top Glove's worker dormitories in Klang by two weeks to Dec 14 because of rising coronavirus cases there, according to Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob at a media briefing Monday.

The movement control at at the company'...

