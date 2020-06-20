Malaysia partially reopens borders to selected expats, medical tourists

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Kuala Lumpur
MALAYSIA will partially reopen its borders to those holding certain employment passes while allowing its citizens to exit the country for emergency, work and study purposes.
Foreigners earning at least RM10,000 ringgit (S$3,264) a month, as well as those holding...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes