You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
MALAYSIA STOCKS

Malaysia tycoon Syed Mokhtar seeks stake in major palm oil producer

A merger could give him a stake in one of Malaysia's top producers
Sat, Oct 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Kuala Lumpur

MALAYSIAN tycoon Syed Mokhtar Albukhary is seeking to combine his plantation assets with those of FGV Holdings in a potential merger aimed at securing a stake in one of Malaysia's biggest palm oil producers. FGV shares rallied.

Perspective Land (M), which he owns, intends to "inject" its plantation assets into FGV, said a filing from FGV on Thursday.

The closely-held company would potentially become the single largest shareholder in FGV if the transaction comes to fruition, it said.

A merger could bolster FGV's fortunes and challenge rival Sime Darby Plantations position as the world's top palm oil producer.

SEE ALSO

Lockdowns in Malaysia 'will affect sentiment more than business'

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Formerly called Felda Global Ventures Holdings, it was a high-flying stock when it listed in 2012, following a US$3.3 billion initial public offering.

FGV's shares climbed as much as 7.5 per cent to RM1.15 (S$0.38) - the most since July 20. It had traded at as high as RM5.50 in July 2012.

Some analysts said the proposal lacked details on how the merger would create value for shareholders.

Ivy Ng, head of research at CGS-CIMB Securities in Kuala Lumpur said on Friday: "There are no solid numbers or materials issued." She kept her "hold" recommendation on FGV and kept target price unchanged at RM1.21.

A merger would see FGV owning about 473,000 acres of plantation assets, showed data from the companies' websites. Sime Darby has 590,000 acres.

Under a new management, FGV had been selling off non-performing assets, cutting costs and boosting productivity in its palm operations.

Mr Syed Mokhtar's offer comes weeks after the US blocked imports of palm oil and related products from FGV on indications that the company uses forced labour.

FGV on Thursday said the US authority found 11 indicators of forced labour in the company's practices, without providing details. North America accounts for about 5 per cent of FGV's sales. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

PVPA honours everyday heroes

Air travel bubble may lift aviation, hospitality, property stocks

China drug stock surges after doctor endorses its treatment for Covid

NTU's nanofilm spin-off may raise up to S$510m in IPO

Jack Ma's Ant Group raises IPO valuation target to US$280b

Global IPO value at 20-year high in Q3; Asean shows quarter-on-quarter rebound: EY

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 17, 2020 05:56 AM
Stocks

US: Wall Street ends mixed, tech shares see late selloff

[NEW YORK] US stocks ended the week mixed on Friday as optimism over positive economic data was tempered by a...

Oct 17, 2020 05:51 AM
Stocks

Europe: Vaccine hopes, upbeat earnings power shares

[BENGALURU] European shares bounced on Friday on hopes that a vaccine for the novel coronavirus could be available...

Oct 16, 2020 11:03 PM
Companies & Markets

Offer to delist SK Jewellery closes with 97.8% valid acceptances

THE voluntary cash offer for SK Jewellery Group closed on Oct 16, with the offeror receiving valid acceptances...

Oct 16, 2020 11:00 PM
Technology

Twitter CEO says blocking New York Post article without context was wrong

[BENGALURU] Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey said on Friday his company had been wrong to block links to an...

Oct 16, 2020 10:52 PM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Big Tech is here, and it's snapping up real estate in Singapore

Tencent chooses co-working space for first Singapore office

Offer to delist SK Jewellery closes with 97.8% valid acceptances

Brokers' take: SIA, Cathay Pacific, Far East Hospitality to get fillip from planned travel bubble

US: Wall Street climbs on vaccine hopes, upbeat retail sales data

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for