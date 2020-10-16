You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
US-MALAYSIA TRADE

Malaysian rubber gloves added to US list of goods produced by forced labour

Fri, Oct 16, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201016_RUBBER16_4285634.jpg
The Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association said the US report was retrospective and the industry abided by Malaysian laws and regulations, and by standards imposed by importing countries.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

RUBBER gloves manufactured in Malaysia are among six items the United States Department of Labor (DOL) has added to a list of goods produced by forced labour this year, the department said in a report.

For Malaysia, the department had already listed electronics and garments as goods produced by forced labour, and palm oil as produced by child labour and forced labour.

"There are reports that adults are forced to produce rubber gloves in Malaysia. Forced labour predominately occurs among migrant labourers from Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, and Nepal working in more than 100 rubber glove factories throughout Malaysia," the department said in the report, dated September.

The DOL said reports showed that an estimated 42,500 migrant workers were employed in the rubber glove industry, and were frequently subjected to high recruitment fees to secure employment that often kept them in debt bondage.

The workers were also forced to work longer hours than allowed under Malaysian law, and in factories where temperatures could reach dangerous levels, the department said.

SEE ALSO

US-China ties: History favours détente over sabre-rattling

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The president of the Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association (MARGMA), Supramaniam Shanmugam, said in a statement that the report was retrospective and the industry abided by Malaysian laws and regulations, and by standards imposed by importing countries.

He said several major glove manufacturers had since June announced commitments of more than RM250 million (S$81.9 million) to remediate recruitment fees foreign workers paid to agents in their home countries that their Malaysian employers were unaware of.

"MARGMA members have reported that they are practising immediate repatriation if any foreign worker pose debt-bondage risk or for being dishonest in claiming no debt-bondage during their entrance interviews," he said, adding that services of the recruitment agent responsible will be terminated in tandem.

The world's largest glove maker, Malaysia's Top Glove Corp, whose shipments to the US were banned by the US Customs and Border Protection in July over allegations of forced labour, said this month it had raised its remediation payments to RM136 million. Malaysia's human resources ministry cleared Top Glove of forced labour practices after a raid on one of its factories in July.

Other issues the DOL reported were a threat of penalties, including withholding of wages and identification documents, and restricted movement. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Goh Jin Hian resigns from New Silkroutes Group as chairman; finance director also quits

Thai state of emergency: analysts, firms remain bullish

How does Hong Kong's new Reit ETF stack up against Singapore-listed ones?

Keppel DC Reit to join STI on Monday

SIA's September cargo load factor improves on reduced capacity

US Customs would consider petition, audit to lift import ban on Malaysia's FGV

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 16, 2020 05:50 AM
Companies & Markets

Goh Jin Hian resigns from New Silkroutes Group as chairman; finance director also quits

New Silkroutes Group announced that non-independent, non-executive chairman Goh Jin Hian and finance director Teo...

Oct 16, 2020 12:28 AM
Consumer

Louis Vuitton's surprise growth helps LVMH weather pandemic

[PARIS] The owner of Louis Vuitton enjoyed an unexpected rebound in consumers' appetite for dresses and monogram...

Oct 16, 2020 12:11 AM
Government & Economy

IMF: World economy faces new fiscal cliffs amid pressure for spending

[WASHINGTON] The world's major economies poured money into the fight against the coronavirus slump, and now they're...

Oct 16, 2020 12:03 AM
Government & Economy

Thai protesters call for new demonstration on Friday

[BANGKOK] Thai protesters called a halt late on Thursday to a demonstration by tens of thousands of people held in...

Oct 15, 2020 11:54 PM
Real Estate

Madison Avenue rent plunges with Manhattan retail taking a hit

[NEW YORK] Retail rents on Madison Avenue are plunging as the pandemic hammers Manhattan's most popular shopping...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Wilmar slides 8.6% on heavy sell-off after China unit's market debut

KidZania Singapore owes S$53m to over 1,000 creditors

OCBC named best managed bank during Covid-19: Asian Banker

TikTok owner Bytedance moving to bigger Singapore office at One Raffles Quay

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for