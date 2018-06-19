You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Managers of A-HReit, Ascendas Hospitality Business Trust say Osaka property not damaged after quake

Tue, Jun 19, 2018 - 8:27 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

MANAGERS of Ascendas Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (A-HReit) and Ascendas Hospitality Business Trust on Monday night said that the group's property in Osaka has not suffered any physical damage, following a strong earthquake in western Japan. 

Besides Ascendas Hospitality Trust's (A-HTrust) property in Osaka, Hotel Sunroute Osaka Namba, no physical damage was also detected on the three properties A-HTrust has proposed to acquire in Osaka for 10.3 billion yen (S$126.1 million), the managers said. 

The Straits Times earlier reported that the strong earthquake that rattled Osaka early on Monday left at least four people dead – a nine-year-old girl, two men and one woman in their 80s – and at least 350 others injured.

The tremor, which the Japan Meteorological Agency said was at magnitude 6.1 at a relatively shallow depth of 13km, shook the western Japan prefecture at 7.58am local time (6.58am Singapore time).

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Several areas were flooded by water gushing out of burst water mains, while news pictures also showed felled signs at a train station, and shops in disarray with products thrown off their shelves.

More than 170,000 homes were hit by blackouts while gas supply to some 110,000 homes was cut. Power was restored within two hours, but piped gas supply will only resume in eight to 12 days, according to Osaka Gas Co.

A-HTrust is a stapled trust comprising A-HReit, and Ascendas Hospitality Business Trust.

A-HTrust last traded at S$0.77 per unit on Monday, down 0.65 per cent, or 0.5 Singapore cent; while A-Reit last traded at S$2.61 per unit down 0.38 per cent, or one Singapore cent. 

Editor's Choice

BP_OCBC_190618_1.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC targets S$1b profit from China's Greater Bay Area by 2023

JAPAN-STOCKS-MARKETS-062806.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Stocks

Asia equities battered again by US-China trade spat

cs-Leonie08.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Real Estate

Jump in May home sales lifts hopes for second half

Most Read

1 Ex-Malaysian PM Najib and family spotted in Langkawi with 30 bags
2 Saving Hyflux: stakeholders, patience is vital now
3 O&M stocks appear to be decoupling from oil prices
4 Stock market remains in correction mode
5 Astrea IV Class A-1 bonds rise to 102.9 on debut
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_OCBC_190618_1.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC targets S$1b profit from China's Greater Bay Area by 2023

JAPAN-STOCKS-MARKETS-062806.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Stocks

Asia equities battered again by US-China trade spat

cs-Leonie08.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Real Estate

Jump in May home sales lifts hopes for second half

BP_OCBC_190618_4.jpg
Jun 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC keen to expand into onshore wealth management in China

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening