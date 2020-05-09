Manulife US Reit portfolio occupancy rises to 96.5% in Q1

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
MANULIFE US Real Estate Investment Trust's (Manulife US Reit) manager on Friday said the Reit saw an increase in occupancy to 96.5 per cent in Q1 2020 from 95.8 per cent the previous quarter.
The Reit's weighted average lease expiry (WALE) stands at 5.7 years. A minimal 4...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes