You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Mapletree Commercial Trust maintains Q1 payout of 2.23 Singapore cents

Thu, Jul 26, 2018 - 8:00 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

MAPLETREE Commercial Trust (MCT) on Thursday announced it will maintain its payout of 2.23 Singapore cents in its fiscal first quarter of 2018, unchanged from the same period a year ago.

Income available for distribution in the same period inched up 0.4 per cent to S$64.61 million, while net property income (NPI) for the three months ended June 30 rose 2.1 per cent to S$85.94 million, driven by higher contribution from VivoCity, Bank of America Merrill Lynch HarbourFront, PSA Building and Mapletree Business City.

Mapletree Anson's revenue was S$0.1 million lower, mainly due to lower occupancy in the first quarter, which was partly offset by effects of the step-up rents in existing leases and compensation sums received, MCT said.

The real estate investment trust (Reit) clocked 0.7 per cent higher gross revenue of S$108.53 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Property operating expenses came in 4.2 per cent lower at S$22.6 million compared to the corresponding year-ago period, mainly due to lower utilities and property maintenance expenses, as well as lower marketing and promotion costs.

Meanwhile, the Reit announced a 2.1 per cent rise in overall portfolio NPI in Q1 with an NPI margin of 79.2 per cent. The committed occupancy of the portfolio was 99.2 per cent as at June 30, 2018.

Despite the asset enhancement initiatives (AEI) at VivoCity, the megamall achieved a 2.3 per cent growth in NPI for Q1, said Sharon Lim, chief executive of MCT's manager.

VivoCity saw marginally higher rental income despite downtime resulting from spaces being vacated to make way for the public library on Level 3, and to create concept stores on Level 1.

The Reit announced that in June this year, it had entered into committed revolving credit facilities totalling S$150 million, and raised the medium-term notes programme limit from S$1 billion to S$3 billion to enhance financial flexibility.

The books closure date has been set for Aug 3, with unitholders receiving their payouts on Aug 31.

MCT's counter closed flat at S$1.64 on Thursday before its results were released, with trading of some 3.97 million units.

Companies & Markets

Noble Group issues guidance on expected Q2 net loss of up to US$140m

SIA Q1 net profit sinks on costlier fuel, absence of non-recurring items

Teck Guan Ville collective sale with Tee Land called off due to cooling measures

Dairy Farm H1 profit up 6% despite South-east Asia supermarket woes

Mandarin Oriental posts 49% jump in H1 net profit

Mandarin Oriental posts 49% jump in H1 net profit

Editor's Choice

BT_20180726_ANGSIAS_3512417.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years

Jul 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Clifford Capital prices Asia's first project-financing portfolio

BT_20180726_AGNSEN0RM_3512458.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, NSE restart talks on India's offshore hub

Most Read

1 As rents soar, Democrats push new policies on affordable housing
2 Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him
3 Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services
4 70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years
5 En bloc hopefuls extend tender closing dates
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

manufacturing.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output growth eases to 7.4% in June, topping forecasts, but tougher weather ahead

manufacturing.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 26, 2018
Real Estate

Katong Plaza, Fortune Park collective sale tender closing dates extended

Jul 26, 2018
Startups

TADA brings blockchain-based, zero-commission ridehailing to Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening