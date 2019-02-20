You are here
Market quiet as investors stay on sidelines
But upcoming events of the week, such as Fed minutes release and US-China trade negotiations, suggest that things might heat up
TO say that you can hear a pin drop would be an overstatement of Tuesday's muted market activity, but it wasn't buzzing either.
The Singapore market and its counterparts in Asia can attest to that with US markets closed on Monday, as investors took aim at profit-taking opportunities.
