You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Maxi-Cash to issue new S$50m 6.35% 3-year notes at par

Wed, Jul 17, 2019 - 10:10 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

MAXI-CASH Financial Services expects to issue new S$50 million 6.35 per cent three-year notes on July 22 at par, the Catalist-listed pawnbroker said in a bourse filing on Tuesday night.

These Series 002 notes comprise S$26.5 million in notes to be issued in exchange for the company’s existing Series 001 notes, plus S$23.5 million in additional notes.

Earlier this month, Maxi-Cash had planned to exchange any and all of its outstanding S$70 million in 5.5 per cent notes, due in April 2020, for a like principal amount of new 6.35 per cent notes due in 2022.

Alternatively, holders could opt to sell their notes at par plus accrued interest for cash. Some S$14 million of the existing notes were offered for sale, which Maxi-Cash will be purchasing, according to the Tuesday filing.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In addition to the exchange and buyback invitation, Maxi-Cash said it also received reverse-enquiry interest from its investors, including certain directors and/or controlling shareholders, for the company to issue S$23.5 million in additional notes.

Maxi-Cash on Tuesday priced the S$23.5 million additional notes at 6.35 per cent – the same coupon rate as the S$26.5 million notes to be issued in exchange for the existing due-2020 notes.

Net proceeds from the issue of the additional notes will be used to pay for Maxi-Cash’s buyback of the S$14 million in existing notes, to repay existing borrowings of the group.

Certain directors and/or controlling shareholders of the company have been allocated about 51 per cent of the S$23.5 million additional notes. Their combined holding may thus be a substantial amount of the Series 002 notes, and Maxi-Cash will make a further announcement on their aggregate subscription on or before the issue date.

The Series 002 unsecured and unsubordinated notes will be issued at 100 per cent of their principal amount and in denominations of S$250,000 each, under the company’s S$300 million multicurrency medium-term note programme.

They will mature on July 22, 2022.

About S$29.5 million of the existing notes due in 2020 not purchased or exchanged will remain outstanding. Of this outstanding amount, S$4 million is held by the company.

Maxi-Cash said its overall outstanding debt will not be increased.

The new notes are expected to be listed on the Singapore Exchange on or about July 23. The settlement date for the cash buyback of the S$14 million in existing notes will be on or about July 24.

DBS Bank is the sole lead manager and bookrunner for the additional notes. It is also the sole arranger and dealer for Maxi-Cash’s S$300 million multicurrency note programme.

Maxi-Cash has about 40 outlets in Singapore for its pawnbroking operations, and the retail and trading of pre-owned jewellery and watches.

Its shares last traded on Tuesday at 12.8 Singapore cents.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190717_PGLAWSUIT_3837020.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prudential Singapore sues former top manager for up to S$2.5b

BT_20190717_JLBOS_3837019.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Banking & Finance

Discretionary portfolios finding favour with Bank of Singapore clients

BP_Hyflux_170719_12.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Utico says Hyflux rescue deal may be worth up to S$535 million

Most Read

1 Hong Kong turmoil has millionaires eyeing other wealth havens like Singapore
2 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
3 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
4 How can blockchain help create better public services?
5 E-wallet operators set sights on digital banking space
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_NODX_170719_46.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore exports post 4th month of double-digit decline with 17.3% plunge in June

BT_20190717_PGLAWSUIT_3837020.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prudential Singapore sues former top manager for up to S$2.5b

Jul 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Commercial Trust DPU up 1.9% to 2.2 S cents for Q2

Jul 17, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Lum Chang, CCT, Frasers Property, Keppel-KBS US Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly