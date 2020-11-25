Maybank KE upgrades Singapore, Malaysia tech stocks on 5G, IoT wave

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
MAYBANK Kim Eng (MKE) has upgraded its recommendation on the tech sector in Singapore and Malaysia to "positive" from "neutral".
As more companies adopt new technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence and electric vehicles, MKE expects the outlook for manufacturers...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes