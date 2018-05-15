You are here
NEWS ANALYSIS
mDR's ambitious plans must include weary and wary shareholders
The firm is putting up billions of shares and warrants
MAINBOARD-listed mDR's massive rights issue will go "ex" on Friday, meaning only those who hold the shares as at the close of Thursday's market session will be entitled to apply for the rights shares and warrants on June 11.
Massive would be an understatement: the mainboard-listed company
