MeGroup unit renews deal with Japanese manufacturer Hirotani

MALAYSIA-BASED MeGroup on Monday morning announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Menang Nusantara Sdn Bhd has extended its technical-assistance agreement with Japanese automotive player Hirotani.

Hirotani develops noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) components for automobiles.

Under the agreement, Menang Nusantara will use the Japanese firm’s know-how and technical assistance in the manufacturing of NVH components for automobiles.

This will allow Menang Nusantara to improve its manufacturing processes and continue bidding for future projects, Catalist-listed MeGroup said.

The renewed agreement with Hirotani is for another five years from Aug 1, 2019. The first agreement had commenced on Aug 1, 2014.

MeGroup’s manufacturing business specialises in making NVH and non-NVH components primarily for the automotive industry in Malaysia.

Last week, the firm announced that Menang Nusantara had snagged a contract to produce such components to an assembler for a major carmaker in Malaysia.

Separately, in the dealership segment, MeGroup also recently opened its first Hyundai centre and secured 4S approval for its Honda dealership in Cheras.

Shares of MeGroup closed up one cent at S$0.20 on Friday.