You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Memories Group to issue US$3m convertible bonds to buy stake in 3 Yangon hotels, boat cruise

Mon, Apr 29, 2019 - 10:33 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

CATALIST-LISTED Memories Group plans to acquire a 15.28 per cent interest in Strand Hotel International, which owns stakes in three Yangon hotels and a boat cruise, by issuing US$3.19 million in convertible bonds, the Myanmar-based tourism company said on Monday before the market opened.

Memories entered into a share purchase agreement with Oakframe Investment and its holding company, Sun Hung Kai & Co, for the proposed stake acquisition of Strand Hotel International

The consideration for the stake sale will be fully settled by the issuance of US$3.19 million three-year unlisted convertible bonds at a coupon rate of 5 per cent per annum, to Oakframe. Assuming conversion at the maturity date, the maximum amount of the consideration will be US$3.67 million, comprising US$3.19 million in principal amount and US$0.48 million in accrued interest.

The conversion price of US$0.185, which is equivalent to S$0.25, represents a 177.8 per cent premium over the weighted average price of Memories Group’s shares of S$0.09 last traded on the Singapore Exchange on April 24.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Oakframe has the right to convert the principal amount including any accrued interest of the bonds at any time before the maturity date into Memories shares at the conversion price.

Strand Hotel International, a joint-venture partner of Myanmar’s Directorate of Hotels and Tourism Development, holds a 50 per cent interest in Myanmar Hotel International Company, which has long-term leasehold rights and the rights to develop, operate and manage The Strand Hotel, Inya Lake Hotel and Hotel G Yangon.

Strand Hotel International is also in another joint venture with GCP Hospitality Management and holds an 80 per cent stake in Myanmar Cruise International, which owns a boat cruise in the South-east Asian country, The Strand Cruise.

The acquisition is in line with Memories’ plans to own, develop and/or operate more hotels and lodges, so as to expand its hotel business segment, said Cyrus Pun, chief executive of Memories Group, on Monday.

“The assets held by Myanmar Hotel International Company have long-term value creation potential… I remain convinced of the enormous tourism potential of Myanmar,” Mr Pun said.

Shares of Memories were trading flat at nine Singapore cents as at 10.16am on Monday.

Companies & Markets

Debao unit to sell stake in loss-making Malaysia business for 4m yuan

Nigeria flour maker to recommend Olam’s 130b naira acquisition offer to shareholders

Keppel Corp ups limit of medium-term note programme to US$5b from US$3b

CAD investigates No Signboard over share buyback; CEO's passport seized

Raffles Medical Q1 profit falls 13.7% on Chongqing hospital start-up costs

iFast Q1 profit down 41.8% amid weak revenue growth, higher expenses

Editor's Choice

BP_MAS_290419_1.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore, MAS to match startups with global investors

BT_20190429_ANGLAW29_3765647.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub

BT_20190429_JABRIGHTZ9W0_3766017.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Silver linings in economy amid weak sentiment

Most Read

1 After Hyflux's fall, Singapore debt buyers are scrutinising other firms
2 Organising the organisation
3 UOB shareholders pleased with its performance, but raise questions about expenses, practices
4 Hot stock: Venture Corp shares down 8.6% after citing near-term volatility
5 Nikkei buys Singapore-based media startup DealStreetAsia
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_DBS_290419_32.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Q1 profit up 9% to S$1.65b on 'healthy business momentum', higher net interest margin

BP_MAS_290419_1.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore, MAS to match startups with global investors

Apr 29, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: DBS, Best World, iFast, Raffles Medical, Thakral, No Signboard, Ayondo

Apr 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

CAD investigates No Signboard over share buyback; CEO's passport seized

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening