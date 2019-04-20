Metro JV acquires Grade-A Tampines office building

Get our introductory offer at only
METRO Holdings unit Metrobilt Construction has entered a 50:50 joint venture to acquire 7 and 9 Tampines Grande, a premium Grade-A office property, the group said on Thursday night. Metro's 50 per cent capital commitment for the investment is about S$45.6 million.
