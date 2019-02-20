You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Midas probe can't be rushed as deals took place overseas

Sias urges shareholders to be patient and allow for due process as more time is needed to gather evidence
Wed, Feb 20, 2019 - 5:50 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

Singapore

THE probe into irregularities at Midas Holdings requires more time due to jurisdiction-related complexities, the Securities Investors Association (Singapore), or Sias, said on Tuesday, citing information that it received in a meeting with Singapore authorities.

The shareholders advocacy group met officers from the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) of the Singapore Police Force and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Feb 13 to relay the concerns of Midas shareholders anxious about the outcome of the police reports lodged with CAD. This was in relation to possible breaches of securities laws and other offences arising from irregularities in Midas' operations in China.

The investigating authorities advised that the alleged irregular transactions took place in a foreign jurisdiction, which adds complexity to the evidence-gathering process and adds to the time required for investigations, according to Sias. The investigations were triggered in March 2018 when the company lodged a police report over the transactions.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Sias urged shareholders to be patient and to allow for due process to take place. "At the same time, Sias calls on the board and management of Midas to offer all necessary assistance to facilitate the investigation process and communicate with their shareholders and stakeholders on updates periodically," Sias said in a statement.

Last year in March, Midas' audit committee comprising three independent non-executive directors lodged a police report with CAD on the matter. At the time, the full extent of the possible breach of securities laws, other offences and potential breaches were yet to be determined.

CAD is the principal law enforcement agency for the criminal investigation of financial crimes and money laundering offences in Singapore. Its remit includes investigating criminal offences under MAS-administered laws and regulations.

Under the MAS-CAD joint investigation arrangement, both parties jointly investigate offences under the Securities and Futures Act and the Financial Advisers Act. When MAS or CAD detects or receives a complaint of suspected offences, an assessment is made on whether the matter warrants an investigation. If warranted, a joint team comprising officers from both MAS and CAD is formed. Actions that may be taken at the conclusion of investigations include prosecution or civil penalty action.

Companies & Markets

Defence, healthcare, bank stocks expected to gain from Budget 2019

Shares slump as investor drops plan to buy Procurri stake

Corporate digest

Boustead Projects' unit wins S$70m deal to build high-tech plant

Nojima won't revise offer price for Courts Asia

UOB's mobile-only bank tests data as TMRW's currency

Editor's Choice

BT_20190220_DBS_3701333.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers

BT_20190220_BARKER_3701314.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Fixing mindsets against F&B, retail jobs - not quotas - is key

Most Read

1 Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?
2 Trump may worsen global car market slump
3 Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b
4 Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors
5 Singapore Budget 2019: 50% personal income tax rebate capped at S$200
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190220_DBS_3701333.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers

BT_20190220_BARKER_3701314.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Fixing mindsets against F&B, retail jobs - not quotas - is key

BP_Heng Swee Keat_200219_3.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Companies & Markets

Defence, healthcare, bank stocks expected to gain from Budget 2019

BT_20190220_ABTAX_3701272.jpg
Feb 20, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget puts some tax breaks out to pasture

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening