Midas says judicial manager trying to sell unit's assets against its will

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE judicial manager of the principal operating subsidiary of troubled railway parts maker Midas Holdings is trying to sell its assets without the group's consent, the group said on Tuesday.
According to a report seen by the group dated Jan 5, Jindou Investment Holding
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg