mm2 Asia targets Q3 Singapore launch for on-demand movie streaming platform

Wed, Jun 24, 2020 - 9:55 AM
mm2 Asia has not yet finalised the business terms and pricing plan for Cathay CineHOME with major studio and producer partners, but is targeting the service to be available in Singapore in the third quarter of this year.
MAINBOARD-LISTED film production group mm2 Asia will be launching a new on-demand streaming platform offering movies in Singapore, with plans to expand into regional markets, it said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.

The platform, Cathay CineHOME, will let consumers watch movies on a pay-per-view basis. 

It will provide viewers with access to films immediately after their theatrical window, as well as films with a limited theatrical run, or "online movies", which are a growing trend in China.

mm2 Asia said it has not yet finalised the business terms and pricing plan for Cathay CineHOME with major studio and producer partners, but is targeting the service to be available in the third quarter this year. 

Cathay CineHOME will complement the Cathay Cineplexes brand of cinemas, which mm2 Asia acquired in 2017.

mm2 Asia executive chairman Melvin Ang said Cathay CineHOME will not replace the experience of going to the cinema. Instead, it offers movie lovers the option to enjoy films in their own time if they are unable to go to the cinema.

The standard release routine for a movie is guided by "release windows", which are designed to keep different release formats from competing with each other. This allows the movie to take advantage of different formats (such as cinema, airlines, digital video on demand, television) at different times, to optimise its commercial value.

Cathay Cineplexes and Cathay CineHOME will be aligned to take advantage of this multi-platform release window opportunity, mm2 Asia said.

Mr Ang added that the company had "always wanted a complementary platform to our cinemas to address the needs of movie lovers to achieve our long-announced OTT (over the top) ambitions".

"The coronavirus situation has simply accelerated the group's total digital strategy," he said.

OTT refers to content streaming using the Internet, instead of through a cable or satellite provider. 

Shares of mm2 Asia were trading at 21 Singapore cents as at 9.30am on Wednesday, up 0.5 cent or 2.4 per cent.

