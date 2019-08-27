Money FM podcast: Difficulties of setting up a production house in Singapore’s niche media market

The breakfast huddle: Difficulties of setting up a production house in Singapore’s niche media market

15:18 min

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Synopsis: Singapore’s media market is well known to be a small, niche one. Willie Lee, Managing Director and Founder of Big 3 Media shares more about their journey of becoming Singapore's largest production house and the challenges they faced when starting out.

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt