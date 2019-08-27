You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Money FM podcast: Difficulties of setting up a production house in Singapore’s niche media market

Tue, Aug 27, 2019 - 2:42 PM

MDT_Big3.jpg

Money FM podcast: Difficulties of setting up a production house in Singapore’s niche media market

The breakfast huddle: Difficulties of setting up a production house in Singapore’s niche media market

15:18 min

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Synopsis: Singapore’s media market is well known to be a small, niche one. Willie Lee, Managing Director and Founder of Big 3 Media shares more about their journey of becoming Singapore's largest production house and the challenges they faced when starting out.

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Companies & Markets

Keppel bags environmental award; included in sustainability index

IT sector best performer on SGX with 29.8% total return for first 7 months

CEO's buyout offer for Delong 'not fair but reasonable': IFA

Court approves OUE C-Reit, H-Trust merger; updated timetable released

Utico says has inked restructuring agreement with Hyflux

S-Reits' robust yields in low-rate environment keep investors hooked

Editor's Choice

nz_sghome_270821.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits' robust yields in low-rate environment keep investors hooked

BT_20190827_AGWRAP27KTVA_3874157.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia stocks bleed as US, China drop the gloves

nz_hph_270822.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Battered STI counters spur talk of shuffle in next index review

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_dfs_270898.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Consumer

DFS to close Changi Airport liquor, tobacco stores; some 500 affected staff offered options

nz_business_270819.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore services business receipts up 2.8% in Q2

nz_skyline_270850.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore faces rising tide of bad debt with record bonds maturing

Aug 27, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Linde breaks ground on US$1.4b Jurong plant expansion

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly