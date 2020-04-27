You are here

Money FM podcast: Doctor World ramps up on innovation to combat Covid-19

Mon, Apr 27, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Companies & Markets

More companies may need to cut dividends on Covid-19 uncertainty

Covid-19 setback a reminder for investors to tread carefully

LHT stays chipper on higher demand for its pallets made of recycled wood

OCBC sets May 18 date for virtual AGM in view of Covid-19

Dark clouds shroud outlook for AUD/USD

OKP sees hit from lower construction demand

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 27, 2020 12:00 AM
Government & Economy

PM Lee's May Day Rally to go virtual amid Covid-19 circuit breaker

PRIME Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s annual May Day Rally will not be held in person this year, amid a prolonged "...

Apr 26, 2020 10:29 PM
Companies & Markets

Biolidics unlikely to be affected by allegations against coronavirus test kit distributor: Board

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) has queried Catalist-listed Biolidics over its appointment of a scandal-hit company as...

Apr 26, 2020 09:45 PM
Companies & Markets

Tritech Group to take automatic extension and release full-year results by July 30

CATALIST-LISTED Tritech Group will release its full-year financial statements by July 30, the engineering and...

Apr 26, 2020 08:13 PM
Companies & Markets

Mermaid Maritime takes US$8 million loan; pandemic, oil price drop expected to hit customer demand

MAINBOARD-LISTED offshore services provider Mermaid Maritime’s wholly owned Thai subsidiary has inked a deal to...

Apr 26, 2020 07:48 PM
Companies & Markets

Sarine Technologies warns of 'severely impaired' Q2 results as pandemic hits gem trade

MAINBOARD-LISTED Sarine Technologies, which makes systems and machines for the gem production industry, warned on...

